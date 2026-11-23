Source: X (Danielle Smith)

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government will likely introduce legislation in spring 2027 requiring voters to provide proof of Canadian citizenship before casting a ballot in provincial elections.

Smith made the announcement Saturday during a virtual town hall with United Conservative Party (UCP) members, saying Albertans should get their documents in order ahead of next year’s provincial election.

“We will probably be acting on that one in the spring session,” Smith said, referring to the proposal.