Source: Instagram (@resisandreturn)

Public Safety Canada announced on Monday that Masar Badil, also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, has been designated as an alias of Samidoun, which Canada listed as a terrorist entity in October 2024.

The announcement comes one week ahead of their conference, which is scheduled to be held in Toronto on November 28 and 29.

According to Public Safety Canada, the two organizations share leadership and fundraising platforms, with Masar Badil operating as a faction or offshoot of Samidoun.