Conservative MP Jamil Jivani is warning Canadians that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s move towards Chinese markets could flood Canadian markets with “slave labour” products and endanger Canadian jobs.

Jivani also accused the legacy media of failing to scrutinize Carney’s approach to China as the prime minister attends a leaders’ summit in the country. Keep reading.

A constitutional rights lawyer is warning that Prime Minister Mark Carney’s proposed online safety legislation could lead to government censorship of lawful speech.

Josh Dehaas of the Canadian Constitution Foundation told MPs that Bill C-34 would establish a federal Digital Safety Commission with powers that could pressure social media companies into removing legal content. Keep reading.

Mark Carney is creating a Surveillance State

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The Carney Liberals are requesting an additional $349.8 million for refugee health care, bringing total planned and requested funding for the 2026-27 fiscal year to nearly $812 million.

The request comes amid Conservative criticism of rising program costs and benefits available to rejected refugee claimants. The additional funding still requires parliamentary approval. Keep reading.

British Columbia’s new Conservative government was sworn into office following its October election victory, ending nine years of NDP rule.

Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson will officially take office Friday after the Conservatives secured 64 of 93 legislative seats, pending recounts. The party’s first legislative priority is raising the basic personal income tax exemption to $32,000, potentially saving residents up to $1,000 annually. Keep reading.

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