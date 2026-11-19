Source: X (Paul St. Pierre Plamondon)

The PQ is best known for being a separatist party that wants to take Quebec out of the Canadian confederation. Historically, it has been a centre-left party. But under Plamondon, things have changed.

In fact, the Plamondon-led PQ government is the most anti-immigration and anti-woke provincial government in Canada.

Paul St. Pierre Plamondon’s stand against mass immigration

Plamondon has not been shy about his opposition to mass immigration.

He has slammed what he calls the “open borders” of the federal Liberals and has targeted their “doctrine of postnationalism,” noting, “I think this idea of a postnational Canada is dysfunctional.”