Source: Toronto Police Service

Police have identified a man wearing a communist China flag on his jacket who went viral online for threatening and attacking a peaceful Falun Gong protester outside the Chinese consulate in Toronto.

Toronto Police announced that they are looking for 41-year-old Chinese national Rui Chen just days after the victim of the attack and advocates held a press conference on Parliament Hill, pleading with Canada to stop Chinese supranational repression and detailing the attack.

At the time of the incident, Juno News reached out to both the Chinese Consulate in Toronto and Toronto police to confirm the man’s identity, including whether he worked for the consulate, but received no response from either.