Source: Juno News

Justin Trudeau was a terrible prime minister, but it’s at least obvious that he loved being one.

He loved being a darling for the media and getting dolled up for parades. He even seemed to love the public drama that might emerge out of a heated Question Period and having an opportunity for more camera time. At least when an exposé on his history of ‘brown face’ wasn’t involved.

He’s a typical narcissist, and every positive moment he had in the public eye, he soaked up.

Mark Carney doesn’t enjoy any of that. He hates interacting with the public, hates having to justify his and his government’s decisions and hates that he must operate within the confines of a democracy.

His preferred modus operandi is clearly ‘rule by decree’, and not after debate or discussion. He has an agenda, and he wants it carried out corporate style. He doesn’t care about the fanfare or the traditional democratic process beyond knowing how to side-step it.