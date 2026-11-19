The Carney Liberals are seeking another $349.8 million for refugee health care, bringing this fiscal year's planned and requested federal funding to nearly $812 million.

Ottawa tabled the request on November 6, one day after Budget 2026, through Supplementary Estimates (B).

Combined with the $462.1 million in the Government’s 2026-27 Main Estimates, funding for the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) would total about $811.9 million. That is the amount proposed and requested, not the amount that will actually be spent. The additional funds still require parliamentary approval.

The request comes after months of Conservative criticism of the scheme’s escalating costs and the benefits available to asylum seekers.