BC’s new Conservative government is taking office on Thursday, with Premier-designate Lorne Doerkson and 62 other MLAs set to be sworn in after the party’s election victory — ending nine years of NDP rule.

A 64th Conservative MLA is also expected to be sworn in next week.

The Conservatives won 64 of 93 seats on October 24, pending two judicial recounts; the NDP took 27, and the Greens took 2. Doerkson will become BC’s 38th premier Friday, alongside his cabinet.

Doerkson said his first legislative priority will be raising the basic personal income tax exemption to $32,000, which Conservatives say could save residents up to $1,000 annually.

“Our government has an ambitious agenda, and we want to ensure legislation is properly prepared and receives the debate and consideration it deserves,” Doerkson said in a statement.

“Ministers will get to work from day one, advancing our priorities and preparing a substantive legislative agenda for the spring.”