World BEYOND War Canada, a pro-Palestinian activist group, is encouraging Canadian schools to adopt white poppies ahead of Remembrance Day as part of its “anti-war” campaign.

The group released a handbook for students in Grades 1–12 that challenges traditional commemorations of military sacrifice and promotes white poppies as symbols of “peace and remembrance for all victims of war.” Critics argue the initiative risks undermining the significance of the red poppy and the sacrifices of Canadian veterans. Keep reading.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pursuing closer integration of Canada’s financial infrastructure, with hopes of linking the Canadian dollar to the European Union’s payment systems and collaborating on mutually accepted digital IDs.

Under the Canada–EU Alliance for the Future, both sides are exploring how to connect Canada’s Real-Time Rail payment system with Europe’s TARGET Instant Payment Settlement network as European central bankers advance plans for their digital euro — a central bank digital currency. Keep reading.

The Carney Liberals are proposing $501 million in tax credits for legacy media outlets over five years, extending the enhanced 35 per cent journalism tax credit through 2028 and expanding eligibility to private broadcasters.

Meanwhile, the Canada Revenue Agency is retaining the authority to evaluate news organizations’ eligibility for taxpayer-funded benefits, including reviewing their published reporting, based on their own standards. Keep reading.

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