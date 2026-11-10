Juno News

Juno News

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Maggie's avatar
Maggie
4h

When the citizens of its own country do not value freedom and the work involved in maintaining it, its future generations are doomed to absolute ignorance and will be ruled over.

Future looks bleak under liberal rule

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Steve Vasseur's avatar
Steve Vasseur
3h

Let them know they're not wanted in our country by any means necessary. Red is the color of a poppy.

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