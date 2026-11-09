A U.S.-sanctioned organization is hosting a Toronto conference celebrating the Hamas-led October 7 attacks. The program advertises the leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine alongside a Samidoun co-founder and representatives of Palestine Action Canada.

Masar Badil, also known as the Palestinian Alternative Revolutionary Path Movement, is organizing the November 28–29 conference under the banner “3 Years of Al-Aqsa Flood: Resistance & Return From the Belly of the Beast,” with Al-Aqsa Flood being the name Hamas gave its October 7 offensive.

The conference website calls it “one of the most courageous acts of resistance in our lifetimes” and a “glorious feat.”