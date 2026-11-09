Canadian teachers are being encouraged to replace traditional Remembrance Day lessons with a white poppy campaign developed by a pro-Palestinian anti-war group with documented ties to terrorist-designated organizations.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, the Palestine activist group World BEYOND War Canada released a handbook for students in Grades 1–12. The group says that conventional commemorations glorify war and violence.

For Canadians, Remembrance Day honours the men and women who fought and died defending the country and its freedoms. It is a solemn day of gratitude and national remembrance, symbolized by the red poppy and a promise that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“The white poppy is not in competition with the red poppy,” the campaign says. Instead, they say they’re offering a symbol for “all war victims” to represent “nonviolent solutions to various disputes.”