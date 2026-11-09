Source: X (Mark Carney)

Mark Carney’s Liberals are handing out $501 million in media tax credits as the CRA reviews newsroom reporting and determines which outlets qualify for the taxpayer-funded credits.

The 2026 budget would extend the enhanced 35 percent journalism tax credit to 2028 and broaden eligibility to include qualifying private broadcasters. The measure is estimated to cost $501 million over the five years, with $85 million per year thereafter.

To be eligible for tax benefits that require Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO) status, newsrooms must meet the federal eligibility requirements set out by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

The agency can review published stories, assess whether the reporting constitutes original news (often subjectively) and judge the quality of the journalism (including fact-checking and the pursuit of contrary views).

The CRA can also revoke an outlet’s designation if it no longer meets the statutory requirements, which could cut it off from the associated tax benefits.

While the agency can’t dictate editorial positions, approve stories before publication or otherwise stop newsrooms from doing their work, given its history of selectively deciding what does and does not constitute original reporting, it’s easy to imagine some news organizations may alter their editorial direction to appear more in line with the CRA’s bias so they qualify.