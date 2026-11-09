Source: X (Mark Carney)

Prime Minister Mark Carney is pushing for Canada’s payment system to be linked directly to Europe’s. And this push comes as European central bankers are moving forward with their own plans for a central bank digital currency, the digital euro.

Under the Canada–EU Alliance for the Future (announced at the Montréal summit of October 29-30), the two sides have agreed to look at the possibility of linking Canada’s Real-Time Rail (RTR) with Europe’s TARGET Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) system.

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