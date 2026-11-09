Source: Unsplash (Voyage Pro)

Microsoft has filed a patent for new technology that uses artificial intelligence to rewrite what someone says during livestreams. The technology can even alter the person’s face to make the change appear authentic.

The proposed technology would monitor speech during a live event and identify words to remove or replace. Generative AI would create the new audio, then change the speaker’s mouth movements to match. Viewers could receive the altered broadcast within roughly one to ten seconds.

The changes could be based on preset rules or the personal profile of each viewer. As a result, two people watching the same event could hear different versions of what was said.