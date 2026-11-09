Source: X (Justin Trudeau)

Canada fell an estimated 554,000 private sector jobs short of U.S. performance under Justin Trudeau, as job growth failed to keep pace with the working-age population between 2019 and 2024, according to a new Fraser Institute study.

From 2019 to 2024, private sector job growth lagged behind Canada’s working-age population growth. The 554,000 figure represents hypothetical additional jobs — not jobs lost.

“Despite political rhetoric, Canada has performed poorly compared to America in creating private sector jobs,” study co-author Ben Eisen said in the institute’s November 3 release.