Nearly 30,000 Canadians died while waiting for surgeries, medical procedures, diagnostic scans and specialist appointments in 2025–26, according to a new SecondStreet.org report.

The report identified 29,468 cases, bringing the recorded total since April 2018 to more than 129,892 deaths caused by an overburdened, poorly managed healthcare system. It further warns the actual number is likely higher because many health bodies do not track or disclose the data. Keep reading.

Conservative MP Roman Baber and other critics are warning that the Liberals’ proposed Bill C-34 would pressure social media companies to censor lawful speech.

The legislation would establish a federal Digital Safety Commission to oversee selected platforms and AI chatbots, while also proposing a minimum age of 16 for social media accounts that could require users to verify their identities via mandatory ID checks. Keep reading.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is urging alliance members to prepare their militaries, infrastructure and citizens for a possible conflict involving Russia and its allies, China, Iran and North Korea.

Citing cyberattacks, escalating strikes in Ukraine and Russian airspace violations, Rutte called for increased military spending and stronger infrastructure to withstand potential attacks. Keep reading.

A new report argues that Canada’s teacher-training programs are heavily influenced by Marxist critical theory, leaving aspiring educators with limited exposure to alternative approaches.

It says faculties of education increasingly frame teaching around challenging social structures and “liberation,” raising questions about the place of academic fundamentals such as reading and writing. Keep reading.

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