Source: Wikimedia Commons (edited with AI)

After weeks of cyberattacks in both Europe and North America, a new wave of air strikes in Kyiv, and multiple Russian airspace violations in Poland, NATO’s Secretary General Mark Rutte is calling on NATO to prepare its militaries, infrastructure and citizens for possible war.

In Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Rutte identified the cyberattacks, Russia’s growing military economy, and escalating strikes, as he urged NATO allies to increase military spending on infrastructure to ensure each country remains operational in case of continued attacks from Russia.

“We face great dangers coming from Russia, and the fact that Russia works so closely together with Iran, China, and North Korea, we know that Russia’s war machine, at the moment, is running at full speed,” Rutte said.

“Its war economy keeps growing. And it won’t stand still when the war against Ukraine hopefully ends one day. That whole machine is there and will continue.”