Source: YouTube (News Central)

The American trans-identifying male who allegedly provided “tactical” and financial support to Jesse Strang (Van Rootselaar) during the Tumbler Ridge massacre has filed an application to be released from jail, though the U.S. government says he would pose a danger to the public if released.

James Cody Bryant, whom the U.S. Department of Justice identified as having helped Strang start his mom’s car — after she’d been killed — on his way to kill children at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, asked for this release with conditions before the trial begins in December 2027.