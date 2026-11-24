A Quebec doctor reaffirmed his support for euthanizing newborns with life-incompatible conditions during pointed questioning at Monday’s House of Commons Justice Committee hearing.

Dr. Alain Naud appeared before the committee on November 23 as MPs considered Bill C-41, the Liberal government’s proposed amendments to Canada’s assisted dying law.

Citing Naud’s earlier recommendation, Lawton asked whether the doctor still thought that MAID should be available to “children 0 to 1 year of age with severe life-threatening conditions.”