Source: Manitoba PC Caucus

Manitoba’s Progressive Conservatives will head into the next provincial election without holding a membership-wide leadership vote, a decision former party leader Obby Khan says reinforces the concerns that contributed to his resignation earlier this year.

The party’s executive council unanimously endorsed interim leader Konrad Narth on November 21 amid speculation that Premier Wab Kinew could call an early election next spring.

In separate written responses to Juno News, Khan criticized the decision, while Narth said he was unaware of anyone else having expressed interest in leading the party into the next election.

“I have personally asked whether anyone inside or outside our caucus had expressed an interest in leading the party into the next election,” Narth told Juno News.

“I am not aware of anyone who had, either directly or indirectly.”