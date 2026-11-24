Source: York Region District School Board teacher training material obtained via freedom of information requests ( Melanie Bennet )

Canada’s leading teacher training programs are so heavily influenced by Marxist critical theory that aspiring teachers have little opportunity to study alternative approaches to education, according to a new report.

Instead, we have become a world leader in activist education designed to transform society rather than develop students’ academic skills. Some might even dare to call these social engineering pedagogies.

Canada produces roughly ten times as much research on decolonization per capita as the United States, according to the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy.

Underpinning these approaches is a Marxist view of society that treats ordinary institutions with suspicion.

Schools, in this case, reproduce existing power structures through the knowledge they teach and the values they impart. It becomes the teacher’s primary job, then, to help students recognize and dismantle these structures.

Simply put, teachers are raising the next generation of leftist activists.