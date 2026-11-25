Source: CPAC

Conservative MP Roman Baber is warning that the Liberal government’s proposed online safety legislation could force social media companies to censor lawful speech, raising concerns about free expression, privacy and government overreach.

Introduced in June, the Liberal government’s bill would create a federal Digital Safety Commission to oversee selected social media platforms and certain AI chatbots.

It would also impose new obligations that the government claims are intended to reduce supposed online harms and protect children, including a proposed minimum age of 16 for social media accounts, effectively mandating ID checks to access social media.

Conservative MP Roman Baber warned on X that the legislation would force companies to censor lawful speech, adding that “Every lawyer who came to the Heritage Committee said so.”

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