Britain has notified approximately 95,000 military veterans and reservists to update their personal information and prepare for a potential military recall.

The move comes amid escalating tensions between NATO and Russia following repeated violations of Polish airspace. Keep reading.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is renewing calls for Ottawa to adopt stronger self-defence laws following a series of violent home invasions in Toronto.

Ford said he would not hesitate to use his legally owned firearm to protect his family from an armed intruder. He said he would “blow” the intruder “right through the door.” Keep reading.

Organizers of a Toronto conference celebrating the Hamas-led October 7 attacks say the event will proceed despite Ottawa designating Masar Badil as an alias of the terrorist organization Samidoun.

The organizers now claim to operate independently of Masar Badil, despite previously advertising the group as the conference’s host. Keep reading.

The City of Edmonton is considering selling 36 acres of publicly owned land to Kehewin Cree Nation for $1 to establish what could become the city’s first urban reserve.

City administration has raised concerns that the proposed sale could undermine the financial viability of the existing Blatchford development. Keep reading.

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