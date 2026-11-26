DRIPA, SOGI 123, taxpayer-funded “safe supply,” and CleanBC are all going the way of the dodo as Premier Lorne Doerkson moves to dismantle nine years of NDP policy, cut taxes and shrink the provincial bureaucracy.

Doerkson issued mandate letters to his newly sworn-in Conservative cabinet on Tuesday, outlining a program of sweeping reforms to protect private property rights, restructure public services and crack down on repeat violent offenders.

“British Columbians voted for change, and our government is getting to work delivering it,” Doerkson said in a statement accompanying the mandate letters.

“These mandate letters make clear what British Columbians expect each minister to accomplish.”