Source: Generated with AI

The City of Edmonton is considering selling 36 acres of publicly owned land to Kehewin Cree Nation for just $1 in a proposed deal that the administration warns could hurt the financial viability of the already struggling Blatchford development.

The proposal would let First Nations acquire approximately 14.5 hectares of land in Blatchford, the neighbourhood being built on the grounds of Edmonton’s former municipal airport, to establish what could become the city’s first urban reserve.

The proposal is scheduled for discussion at Edmonton’s Executive Committee on November 26, with Kehewin Cree Nation leadership expected to address councillors.

But the proposed $1 sale comes with significant financial and planning concerns from the City itself.