Source: Wikimedia Commons

At least 95,000 strategic reservists across the UK have received a letter calling on them to update their information and to check whether they could be called to action in the event of a war.

The UK’s 95,000-strong Strategic Reserve force, comprising former service personnel and part-time volunteer reserve officers who have legal liability to be recalled to the Armed Forces during “national emergencies,” received a letter Thursday telling them to “stay connected” and affirming the Strategic Reserve’s role in “strengthening” the UK’s “security, resilience and readiness.”

“I am writing to you because even though your Regular Service has ended, your connection with the RAF has not. As a former Regular member of the RAF, you are part of the Strategic Reserve. Like many former Service personnel, you retain a legal liability for call-out or recall in certain exceptional circumstances,” the letter signed by the UK’s Air Chief Marshal Sir Harvey Smith reads.

“I recognize that for some, this may come as a surprise. You may have left the RAF many years ago. Your career, family circumstances, and day-to-day life may have changed considerably since then. However, any decision to call out or recall members of the Strategic Reserve would be set against a very high bar.”

This comes as NATO authorizes additional surveillance aircraft to Poland and Poland requests support from NATO to shoot down Russian drones and missiles over Ukraine after Russia was named for violating Poland’s airspace multiple times this week, including two Kh-101 cruise missiles and a drone that crashed into Polish territory.

Russia has also threatened open war against NATO-allied Estonia after the European nation moved to close its land borders with Russia.