Source: CPAC (screenshot)

As of November 23, the Liberal government had not hired an independent auditor for its failed, nearly $300-million digital prescription program, despite telling Parliament an audit was underway.

Health Canada told Conservative MP Richard Bragdon, in response to Order Paper question Q-1548, that it had not yet awarded the contract to audit Canada Health Infoway, the federally funded nonprofit behind PrescribeIT.

“The final contract for the audit has not yet been awarded, but the government looks forward to sharing the findings of both the review and audit as soon as possible,” the response, signed by parliamentary secretary to the health minister Maggie Chi, reads.

Just one week earlier, Health Canada told Conservative MP Burton Bailey in a separate parliamentary response (Q-1479) that both its strategic review and independent audit were underway.