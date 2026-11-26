Source: Instagram (@resisandreturn)

Organizers of the Masar Badil Toronto conference celebrating the Hamas-led October 7 attacks say this weekend’s event will go ahead despite Masar Badil being designated as a terrorist entity.

Canada added the group to the terrorist entity list as an alias of Samidoun. The conference organizing committee distanced itself from Masar Badil in an Instagram post on Wednesday. They said the conference would carry on independently of Masar Badil.

Earlier promotional materials named Masar Badil as the conference’s host.