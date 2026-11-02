Records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation show Prime Minister Mark Carney and his travel companions spent more than $175,000 on food during a 10-day trip to China, Qatar and the World Economic Forum’s Davos convention.

In fact, the January trip’s food bill exceeded what the average Canadian family spends on groceries over nine years. Keep reading.

Global Affairs Canada awarded an Ottawa limousine company a $20,898 non-competitive contract for transportation during Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s visit in May.

The contract was issued just three days before his arrival, listed only one bid and provides no details about the vehicles or passengers involved. Keep reading.

Ottawa approved nearly $1.8 million in vaccine research grants, including four awards involving the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an organization launched with the World Economic Forum’s involvement.

The group has previously received $114 million in federal funding and secured another $100-million federal commitment. Keep reading.

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms president John Carpay argues that abolishing the Indian Act will accomplish little if Ottawa replaces it with new laws and institutions that continue distinguishing Canadians based on race.

He calls for equal treatment under the law, arguing that Indigenous self-determination and cultural preservation can coexist with equal citizenship rather than a separate race-based legal framework. Keep reading.

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