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Trudy Paul
2h

Someone needs to sit Mr Carny down and rein in Liberal spending. This is getting beyond ridiculous. How does he ever show his face in public. Not only is spending out of control but his net worth is increasing a a pretty high rate while many Canadians are having a hard time getting groceries and paying high fuel prices. Obviously none of this goes before committee or government spending policies. The whole Liberal government is complicit with whatever Carny wants and their constituents should remember that next election.

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