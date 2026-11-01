Source: X (Anita Anand)

Global Affairs Canada awarded a nearly $21,000.00 non-competitive transportation contract to an Ottawa limo company just three days before Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived.

The $20,898.22 contract, dated May 25, 2026, went to Millennium Limousine Service for “ground transportation for visit China MFA to Canada,” as first reported by Rebel News.

Federal records list it as a non-competitive award with one bid. The agreement is valid until March 31, 2027 (some 10 months after Wang’s visit), with no details on the vehicles, passengers, or reason for the extension.