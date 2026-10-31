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BJ Stox's avatar
BJ Stox
18m

In the early 2000's there was a strong proposal by the Federal Liberals to update and modernize the Indian Act, but even that was unacceptable, so it died!

Too many of the 600+ Chiefs are unwilling to give up power - even a little bit - so they will never vote to change it, let alone repeal it!

To really repeal the Indian Act, the Federal Government has to ignore the minority of self-interested nay-sayers and just do it - because it's the right thing to do, to stop this 'dangerous and dividing' law, based on race!

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East celt's avatar
East celt
5h

I don't know. These people have been trying to expand and enshrine racism since 2015. It's going to be hard for them to change!

But, it should be abolished as should Gladue and any court consideration of colour, race, religion, immigration status in handing out sentences. jobs and positions. DEI has to be made to be illegal. And the various aboriginal tribes should be treated as tribes, not nations. They should not be allowed to own half of a country they did not create, just because. And really they need to ditch all those reserves. That just maintains what should be viewed as antiquated and an embarrassment. All people pay taxes like everyone else, accept restrictions on hunting and fishing like everyone else was made to over time.

You are not going to get rid of racism by enshrining it. But you will expand it.

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