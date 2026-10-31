Source: Wikimedia Commons

According to access-to-information records released by the Canadian Taxpayer Federation, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s airplane dining records reveal that Carney and his travel companions spent more than $175,000 on food during a 10-day trip to China, Qatar, and the World Economic Forum’s Davos convention.

The records show that from January 13 to 22 this year, Carney and his guests spent more on food in 10 days than the average Canadian family spends on groceries in a nine-year period.