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Tafsik, an advocacy group aimed at stemming the tide of antisemitism, extremism and terrorism in Canada, is calling on the federal government to take urgent action to allow religious organizations to employ armed protection at their places of worship.

In an email to supporters, Tafsik announced that its representatives were on Parliament Hill meeting with Members of Parliament to urge “immediate federal action on a critical public safety blind spot: amending federal firearms regulations to permit licensed, vetted, and rigorously trained security guards to carry firearms while protecting places of worship and private faith-based schools.”

The group said it was successful in garnering support from both Liberal and Conservative MPs, as well as Ontario MPPs and Senators.