Source: CPAC (screenshot)

Ottawa awarded nearly $1.8 million in taxpayer-funded vaccine research grants to an organization co-founded by the WEF, which previously received $114 million from Canada and secured another $100-million federal commitment.

The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) approved six grants running from July 1, 2026, to June 30, 2029, according to federal grant records. Five are worth $300,000 each, while the sixth totals $298,675.

According to CIHR’s announcement, four awards involve the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), an international vaccine research organization launched with the WEF’s involvement in 2017.

The recipients are Robert Kozak (Toronto), Angela Rasmussen (Saskatoon), Anna Blakney (Vancouver) and Matthew Miller (Hamilton).

Two further awards (involving the NRC) went to Hagar Labouta of Toronto and Jean-Simon Diallo of Ottawa.