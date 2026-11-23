Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon is reaching out directly to American governors and senators to strengthen trade ties, bypassing Ottawa amid growing frustration with Mark Carney’s failed negotiations with the U.S.

On a recent episode of Straight Up with Marc Patrone, journalist Zachary McRae came on to discuss Quebec’s push, Carney’s international trade fumbles and the economic pressures facing Canadian businesses and workers. Keep reading.

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Conservative MP John Brassard blasted a reporter for trying to ask highly speculative questions about Pierre Poilievre when faced with questions about an alleged $2.3-billion contract awarded to a company owned by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s friend, Dan Goldberg.

Brassard accused the media of neglecting scrutiny of well-connected Liberal insiders while focusing on Conservative “palace intrigue.” Keep reading.

Organized crime is exploiting Canadian airport security to smuggle drugs, with criminals reportedly swapping innocent travellers’ baggage tags for drug-filled suitcases at Toronto Pearson Airport.

The scheme puts unsuspecting passengers at risk of being arrested overseas, as concerns grow over the government’s response to organized crime and airport security vulnerabilities. Keep reading.

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Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of worsening Canada’s housing crisis by maintaining immigration levels that increase demand while housing construction falls.

Poilievre argued the policies benefit corporate interests seeking access to lower-wage workers while Canadians face rising rents and a shortage of homes. Keep reading.

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