Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre tore into the Liberals over immigration and falling housing starts, accusing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s government of putting corporate profits ahead of struggling Canadians.

“Why is he putting corporate profits ahead of the Canadian people?” Poilievre demanded during a November 17 House of Commons exchange.

“It is in the interest of the corporate power brokers who will be able to pay lower wages to incoming low-wage workers and charge higher rent,” he said.