Source: CPAC

​During a press conference on Thursday on Parliament Hill, a reporter asked Conservative MP John Brassard, who had just laid out how Liberals have blocked another investigation, this time from the committee meant to hold the government accountable, whether he thought Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre could lose his role as party leader.

The exchange came as part of a broader discussion of the Liberals’ use of their “manufactured majority” to hinder a government ethics committee investigation into a $2.3-billion contract awarded to Prime Minister Mark Carney’s friend Dan Goldberg’s company, Telesat.

Instead of asking Brassard more questions on the topic, a mainstream media reporter decided this was the perfect time to shift attention away from the topic at hand to ask, “Whether or not you think Pierre Poilievre’s job is in trouble right now.”

Brassard snapped at the reporter.

“I actually — and you’re going to be shocked at my answer — I don’t give a shit about that,” Brassard told the reporter.

“There’s a lot of things that are going on right now that you guys need to be focused on, including Telesat and other things of Liberal, well-connected insiders that are benefiting as a result of this prime minister being in office.”

He continued, saying Carney has been running the government “like a Brookfield boardroom,” before blasting the legacy media for their incredibly limited scrutiny.

“So what’s happening with Palace Intrigue, I don’t care about,” Brassard said. “I care about these issues on behalf of Canadians.”