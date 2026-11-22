Source: Juno News

The mainstream media was noticeably absent from the Allison Inquiry Town Hall on Friday, refusing to cover Canadians’ personal accounts of injuries that resulted from the government-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.

This is why independent media exists. To cover what the mainstream will not.

Knowing that legacy media outlets wouldn’t give vaccine-injured Canadians the time of day, we sent our reporter, Alexa Posa, to cover the town hall in St. Albert, AB. She had the opportunity to speak with Dean Allison, the MP who launched the inquiry, along with other MPs, MLAs, lawyers, and Canadian citizens who have been forever impacted by the Liberal government’s vaccine mandate — left feeling voiceless, coerced, and without support or recourse.

If you appreciate us going the extra mile in doing what the mainstream media will not and giving unheard Canadians the opportunity to talk about what’s happened to them, please consider clicking the link below and making a one-time donation to our Independent Journalism Fund.

We don’t take government handouts like other news outlets, so your support is what allows us to keep doing what needs to be done.

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Below is the series of exclusives interviews from the event.

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