Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has won re-election, defeating city councillor Brad Bradford after a campaign focused on property taxes, affordability and public safety.

With more than 1,408 polls of 1,431 reporting at the time of writing, Chow secured approximately 54 per cent of the vote to Bradford’s 41 per cent, earning another four years at City Hall. Keep reading.

The Ontario government has announced plans to introduce a province-wide digital ID through a phased rollout, beginning with establishing an alternative to the Ontario Photo Card before establishing digital variants of driver’s licences and health cards.

The government stresses that it will be “optional” — for now. Keep reading.

The U.S. Embassy has raised concerns about possible Canadian interference in the upcoming American midterm elections, pointing to Industry Minister Mélanie Joly’s tariffs targeting Republican states and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather campaigning for a Democratic candidate.

Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected the allegations, saying there was “no merit” to the claims and that Canada had no intention of interfering in U.S. democratic processes. Keep reading.

B.C.’s new Conservative government, led by Lorne Doerkson, is promising tax cuts, pipeline expansion and repeal of the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA) after ending nine years of NDP rule.

The party takes office with a projected majority and a $13.8-billion deficit to address. Keep reading.

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