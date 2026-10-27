Juno News

Juno News

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BarryB's avatar
BarryB
4h

One more evidence of the hatred of Donald Trump foisted on Canadians by the evil mainstream media in eastern Canada, especially in Toronto. And the digital id is another giant step down the slippery slope. Note the word "slippery" spelled, "optional."

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Dennis Mitchell's avatar
Dennis Mitchell
3h

Apparently the good people of B.C. learned a lesson that the people of Toronto have yet to learn.

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