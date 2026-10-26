Source: Edited with AI

Prime Minister Mark Carney is responding to the U.S. Embassy’s concerns (raised on November 3) that Canadian politicians influenced the American midterms.

An October 21 embassy fact sheet highlighted the potential for election interference through Industry Minister Mélanie Joly’s tariffs on Republican states and Liberal MP Anthony Housefather’s campaigning on behalf of a Democrat.

The allegations followed U.S. Ambassador Pete Hoekstra’s warning that Canadian politicians should keep their “nose out” of American politics

Carney shot the allegations down on Friday in an interview with reporters in Istanbul, Turkey.

“There is no merit to these claims,” Carney said. “I’m disappointed that their envoy sees that as his role to make these suggestions.”