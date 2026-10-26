Source: Unsplash (Ethan Wilkinson)

“Unchecked, anti-social behaviour blights our communities. But it is not inevitable, and I won’t accept it,” said Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

As per a UK government news release, the new “Respect Orders” will replace civil injunctions and increase the powers of police, allowing them to arrest anyone found guilty of being anti-social, as defined by the government, and not abiding by the subsequent order.

“To receive a Respect Order, the perpetrator must have engaged in, or threatened to engage in, conduct that has caused, or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. This broad description means a wide range of behaviour could be captured,” the UK government writes.

Once issued, these Respect Orders will then be uploaded to the UK Police’s National Computer so police can check whether a Respect Order is in place any time someone behaves in an anti-social manner and make an arrest.