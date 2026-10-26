Over the weekend, Ontario’s government announced the phased introduction of a province-wide digital ID.
In lockstep with Europe, and like many digital IDs recently released across the globe, Ontario’s digital ID will initially be optional and is being marketed as a way to “modernize” and provide “an added layer of security by reducing the risk of lost or stolen identification and identity theft,” according to a news release.
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