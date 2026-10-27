Source: X (Olivia Chow)

While the race was close when polls first started reporting, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has been re-elected, defeating City Councillor Brad Bradford in Monday’s municipal election. The campaign focused on property taxes, affordability, and public safety.

Chow held off Bradford’s challenge — despite his well-publicized criticism of her administration’s spending and tax increases — and will serve another four years at City Hall.

At the time of writing, Chow has secured 523,641 votes (54.1 per cent), compared to Bradford’s 398,274 votes (41.2 per cent), a difference of 125,367, with 1,408 of 1,431 polls now reporting.