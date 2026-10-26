Source: X (Lorne Doerkson)

Nine years of NDP government are up. Lorne Doerkson has won the B.C. election; the Conservatives are in power and are promising tax cuts and pipelines. They’re inheriting a $13.8B deficit.

“British Columbians voted for change last night, and for some reason they liked the platform we put forward,” Doerkson told reporters on Sunday. “I intend to get to work right away.”

Preliminary results from Saturday’s election showed the Conservatives in the lead with 63 seats (they’d won 61), 28 for the NDP and 2 for the Greens. That gave Doerkson a very comfortable majority in the 93-seat legislature.

The win is the first for the B.C. Conservative Party in an election since 1928 and ends decades of being in the political wilderness.