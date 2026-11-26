On the latest episode of Ratio’d, Harrison Faulkner speaks with Conservative MP Andrew Lawton to discuss the Liberal government’s growing surveillance state powers and legislation that strips privacy rights and freedoms from Canadians.

Bills C-2, C-22 and C-34 are all being advanced under the banner of protecting Canadians from digital harms and keeping children safe online. But buried within the legislation are provisions that raise serious concerns about government overreach, online censorship and the erosion of personal privacy.

Get early access to Ratio’d with a premium Juno News subscription. Sign up today to unlock exclusive content and get 20% off for one year!

Get 20% off for 1 year

Bill C-34 would introduce age and identity verification requirements for social media, while Bill C-22 could give law enforcement agencies a pathway to demand backdoor access to encrypted private communications. Lawton warns that these measures risk creating new vulnerabilities, expanding government oversight and putting Canadians’ freedom of expression at risk.

Sign our petition to stop the Liberal surveillance state by going to StopTheSurveillanceState.ca

Andrew and Harrison also discuss the Liberal government’s proposed changes to medical assistance in dying, including the push to allow advance requests for people with dementia and the ongoing debate over expanding eligibility to those suffering solely from mental illness.

They also discuss Mark Carney’s spending record, with Lawton criticizing the Prime Minister’s growing federal expenditures, mounting debt and costly travel and catering expenses.

Watch the latest episode of Ratio’d with Harrison Faulkner

Share