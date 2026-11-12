Toronto Police identified Diana Bosco as a woman in a November 8 arrest notice following a pro-Palestinian demonstration, a description that was repeated by several media outlets.

Juno News reports that Bosco has publicly documented his male-to-female transition for years, raising questions about how police policies determine the sex recorded in official arrest notices and how this affects perceptions and statistics when the media perpetuates those records. Keep reading.

The Carney government is making the Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent pathway to residency, targeting 18,000 admissions over three years, including 5,500 next year.

The program will initially cover 14 communities across six provinces, allowing local employers to recruit foreign workers to address persistent labour shortages. Keep reading.

Carney says Canada’s growing economic partnership with China poses significantly fewer security risks than its relationship with the United States, despite previously identifying Beijing as Canada’s greatest security threat.

The remarks came ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the November 18–19 APEC summit. Keep reading.

French authorities have attributed coordinated cyberattacks targeting more than 700 grocery stores to a cyberterrorism unit linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The October attacks manipulated refrigeration systems to spoil food, causing fires and losses estimated at tens of millions of euros. France is calling on the EU to impose sanctions. Keep reading.

Canadian veterans are alleging that Veterans Affairs staff offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) instead of genuine support when they needed it most, renewing scrutiny of the department’s handling of vulnerable former service members.

Former Afghanistan veteran David Baltzer says a caseworker raised MAID during a 2019 discussion about his benefits while he was receiving treatment for PTSD and suicidal thoughts. Veterans Affairs has acknowledged four inappropriate discussions but maintains the incidents were isolated. Keep reading.

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