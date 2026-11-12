Juno News

Juno News

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Gregarious Gringo's avatar
Gregarious Gringo
4h

Kinda like Tumbler Ridge? Doesn’t Global and the Carney Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) still refer to him as ‘she’? One would think that after such a heinous act being done, the last thing to do is give credence to a chosen gender. Zero affirming screen time is deserved

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Steve Vasseur's avatar
Steve Vasseur
2h

This is a simple fix, when one is born they either have a penis or a vagina and that is what is on their birth certificates for LIFE. If he or she should make a most egregious mistake against their own body by either having surgery to remove their sexual organs or an appeal to the government to change what is on their original birth certificate, the answer should be NO. Ya has what ya have and ya is what ya is and that's nature's passport for life. The rest of it is both dangerous from a societal stance to criminal if being charged for some kind of breach where the law is concerned. We have enough problems without this nonsense occupying our time and legal system. Example: we have had numerous so called trans (psych patients to me) take advantage of women by being allowed in their rest rooms/toilets which is a felony and should have never been allowed to transpire in the first place. Most of the LBGT etc., require psychiatric help to begin with, not parades and more rights for a fringe minority who analogous to the Muslim intruders, have caused nothing but problems for what was once a normal country and society. Enough is enough of this diatribe, Yoda.

No exceptions allowed. Let's worry about Carney's plot to remove our cash and make us debt slaves to a digital ID fraud he is currently working on and less about the realm of the aporic entities.

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