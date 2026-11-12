Toronto Police say woman arrested at Palestine protest—she was a he
Toronto Police identified Diana Bosco as a woman in a November 8 arrest notice following a pro-Palestinian demonstration, a description that was repeated by several media outlets.
Juno News reports that Bosco has publicly documented his male-to-female transition for years, raising questions about how police policies determine the sex recorded in official arrest notices and how this affects perceptions and statistics when the media perpetuates those records. Keep reading.
Carney is making the rural immigration program permanent
The Carney government is making the Rural Community Immigration Pilot a permanent pathway to residency, targeting 18,000 admissions over three years, including 5,500 next year.
The program will initially cover 14 communities across six provinces, allowing local employers to recruit foreign workers to address persistent labour shortages. Keep reading.
READ: Carney says China safer than U.S. despite CSIS warnings
Carney says Canada’s growing economic partnership with China poses significantly fewer security risks than its relationship with the United States, despite previously identifying Beijing as Canada’s greatest security threat.
The remarks came ahead of his planned meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the November 18–19 APEC summit. Keep reading.
French intelligence attributes wave of cyberattacks to Iran
French authorities have attributed coordinated cyberattacks targeting more than 700 grocery stores to a cyberterrorism unit linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The October attacks manipulated refrigeration systems to spoil food, causing fires and losses estimated at tens of millions of euros. France is calling on the EU to impose sanctions. Keep reading.
Veterans recount MAID horror stories
Canadian veterans are alleging that Veterans Affairs staff offered medical assistance in dying (MAID) instead of genuine support when they needed it most, renewing scrutiny of the department’s handling of vulnerable former service members.
Former Afghanistan veteran David Baltzer says a caseworker raised MAID during a 2019 discussion about his benefits while he was receiving treatment for PTSD and suicidal thoughts. Veterans Affairs has acknowledged four inappropriate discussions but maintains the incidents were isolated. Keep reading.
Kinda like Tumbler Ridge? Doesn’t Global and the Carney Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) still refer to him as ‘she’? One would think that after such a heinous act being done, the last thing to do is give credence to a chosen gender. Zero affirming screen time is deserved
This is a simple fix, when one is born they either have a penis or a vagina and that is what is on their birth certificates for LIFE. If he or she should make a most egregious mistake against their own body by either having surgery to remove their sexual organs or an appeal to the government to change what is on their original birth certificate, the answer should be NO. Ya has what ya have and ya is what ya is and that's nature's passport for life. The rest of it is both dangerous from a societal stance to criminal if being charged for some kind of breach where the law is concerned. We have enough problems without this nonsense occupying our time and legal system. Example: we have had numerous so called trans (psych patients to me) take advantage of women by being allowed in their rest rooms/toilets which is a felony and should have never been allowed to transpire in the first place. Most of the LBGT etc., require psychiatric help to begin with, not parades and more rights for a fringe minority who analogous to the Muslim intruders, have caused nothing but problems for what was once a normal country and society. Enough is enough of this diatribe, Yoda.
No exceptions allowed. Let's worry about Carney's plot to remove our cash and make us debt slaves to a digital ID fraud he is currently working on and less about the realm of the aporic entities.