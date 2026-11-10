Source: X (Mark Carney)

The Carney Liberals are making the rural immigration program permanent, targeting 5,500 permanent resident admissions next year. Meanwhile, Ottawa is promising to cut temporary immigration to relieve some of the pressure on communities as they prepare for their permanent arrivals.

Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced Monday that the Rural Community Immigration Pilot will become a permanent pathway to residency, allowing employers to recruit and retain foreign workers in communities facing persistent labour shortages.

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The program will start off with 14 participating communities across six provinces with the intention of rolling out to further regions.

“Many face real challenges finding the workers they need,” Diab said. “That’s why we’re transitioning our successful rural immigration pilot into a permanent program.”