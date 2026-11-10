Source: Wikimedia Commons

The French government is attributing a mass coordinated cyber attack, which targeted over 700 grocery stores in the country, to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ cyber terrorism wing “Shahid Kaveh,” and the government is now calling on the EU to impose sanctions in response to the unprecedented attack on the nation’s infrastructure.

The French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs announced Monday that they have identified Islamic regime state actors as the culprits behind the mass cyber attack, which hacked into grocery store refrigeration units to raise the temperature and spoil food on the night of October 11-12.

“France condemns in the strongest possible terms the unacceptable cyberattacks carried out on its territory by the Islamic Republic of Iran against its interests,” France’s Cyber Crisis Coordination Centre said in the statement.

“These cyberattacks caused considerable material damage, fires, and food losses estimated at tens of millions of euros. They represent a major threat to the interests of the nation and the safety of the French people.”