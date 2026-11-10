Source: Caryma Sa’d (used with permission)

When police arrested Diana Bosco, 40, a perennial pro-Palestinian protestor in Toronto on November 8, their press release said a “woman” had been arrested. Legacy media followed along en masse. Except, Bosco has been public about his male-to-female transition for years.

On his YouTube channel, Bosco details his transition since at least 2017. In 2021, the CBC reported that Bosco had transitioned about four years earlier and was struggling to get an Ontario Photo Card with an “F” designation.

So why are the police incorrectly identifying Bosco as female in official reporting?