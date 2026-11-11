Source: Instagram (@pal_action_canada)

Notorious activist collective Palestine Action have claimed responsibility for another overnight attack against a Canadian business, this time targeting CMC Electronics in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough on November 9.

This represents the latest attack claimed by Palestine Action Canada following four vandalism incidents against Canadian businesses associated with Israeli defence manufacturer Elbit Systems. The group have also claimed responsibility for attacks on two Scotiabank branches in Toronto and Montreal.

CMC Electronics, a Canadian avionics manufacturer, was identified as a target in the Arms Embargo Now campaign toolkit, which lists companies activists accuse of supporting Israel’s military industry.